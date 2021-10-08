News

Nicolas Cage, how much does the actor earn on average? His updated cachet

Nicolas Cage between the 80s and 90s lived through a golden period, in which he established himself as one of the most sought-after actors on the screen. Lots of films shot in his career, and it’s certainly not over here: in fact, Nicolas Cage has many films coming up! But now we ask ourselves: How much do you earn on average and how much are your assets?

We assume that a star like him, considering that we are talking about an Oscar winner and a highly sought after actor who has made about 90 or so films (not to mention other products), must have an incredible cachet. From what we know, between 1996 and 2011 Cage achieved a heritage of approx 150 million dollars. Considering the 32 films he made during that time, his average cachet was around 5 million per film. However, the situation today is a bit different for him.

In fact, we are talking about one of the most spendthrift stars in Hollywood, who has squandered his millions even buying whole islands, until he finds himself on the street. So when many have wondered why Nicola Cage accepts certain truly absurd roles, the answer arose spontaneously: to pay off his debts. In 2018, the actor still had to make $ 6.3 million of the $ 14 requested by the US taxman, and once returned, he now seems to be starting to prove himself again in his career, working in more “chosen” films. For example, we will soon see him make his debut in a western!

In any case, according to what we know, its current assets would be around 25 million dollars, which to be clear is the money that the actor should earn with about 6 films today (obviously we are not talking about colossal): be careful not to spend it all though!

