Nicolas Cage: “I begged my uncle Francis Ford Coppola to let me play in The Godfather – Part Three”

Nicolas Cage revealed that he wanted to star in the film The Godfather – Part Three and asked his uncle Francis Ford Coppola to give him a part.

The actor revealed the interesting anecdote by talking, in a new interview, about the parts he tried to get in his career without succeeding.

Francis Ford Coppola, in the 90s, was facing a period of economic problems and had therefore decided to shoot The Godfather – Part Three.

Nicolas Cage, answering a question from IndieWire, he has now said: “There is a really embarrassing answer to your question because it involves my family. My uncle was making The Godfather – Part Three and I said ‘I really think I should be in your movie, Uncle. I think it’s a really good idea if you choose me. I think I could play this part ‘“.

The actor then went on to underline: “He was going to cast Andy Garcia and I said ‘But I see myself more in the role of James Caan’s son and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son, he’s Sonny’s son. I just feel more like James Caan ‘. It just wasn’t supposed to happen. No, it wouldn’t have happened. That was a movie I didn’t act in and I really wanted to be a part of“.

Coppola, however, seems to have been right in his choice and Garcia, despite the poor reception given to the film, managed to get an Oscar nomination.