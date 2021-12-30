Nicolas Cage: “I don’t like being called an actor”

Nicolas Cage revealed the reasons why he doesn’t like to be defined actor and explaining which term he prefers to be used to define it.

The protagonist of the recent film Pig, in a recent interview with Variety, spoke about his career and the choices made over the years.

In the pages of the magazine, Nicolas Cage stated that he doesn’t like the term ‘actor’: “To me it always implies ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar.’ So, at the risk of sounding like a pretentious jerk, I like the term ‘thespian’ because it means that you tap into your heart, that you immerse yourself in your fantasy, or your memories or your imagination, and bring back something to communicate with the public.“.

The star then commented that the roles she has chosen are sometimes considered “over the top”, underlining: “When they tell me, I say ‘Explain to me where the line is and I’ll tell if I’m over the top or not’“.

Cage explained that he has always tried to go against viewers’ expectations: “My aunt Talia Shire was the first to tell me ‘Naturalism is a style’. And I was also a big believer in artistic synchronicity and what could be done with one art form and another meaning. With painting, for example, one can be abstract, photorealistic, impressionist, why not do the same with cinematographic interpretations?“.

The Oscar winner explained: “Stanislavski said the worst thing an actor can do is imitate. Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to go against that rule. So I tried Wild Heart, a Warhol-style approach to the character of Sailor Ripley. In movies like Prisoners of the Ghost Land or Face / Off or Vampire Stress I was experiencing something I called Western Kabuki, I was either more baroque or had a more operatic style. By freeing myself from naturalism and expressing a broader way of making a performance“.

Speaking of Face / Off, Nicolas Cage also revealed: “There was a moment when I think I actually left my body, I got scared. ‘Am I acting or is it real?’. And I can see it when I look at the movie, that moment, in my eyes“.