Nicolas Cage: “I tell you why I stopped blockbusters and chose the locura”

Nicolas Cage he had a pretty interesting acting career. He has a long list of films on his resume, some of them very good, others truly forgettable. The 57-year-old star – Oscar winner for Away from Las Vegas – she got to make big movies for Hollywood at some point in her career, and then – all of a sudden – she quit. It started to emerge in a low-budget series of titles, triggering a ‘second youth’ made up of unpredictable and almost always over the top roles, which brought out its most absurd side.

Well, why on earth did Nicolas Cage leave the comforts of Hollywood to participate in these ‘little movies’? In a recent interview for the launch of his new film, Pig, has explained:

I feel I have entered the depths of my wildest nature and have left that little town called Hollywood. I don’t know exactly why Rob [il suo personaggio in Pig] left stardom. It is never fully explained, and I like that aspect of the film. But as for me personally, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I’d like to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. There is a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there.

In fact, it would be quite alienating from viewers to see him on such ‘conservative’ sets … Nicolas Cage then continued, talking about the enormous pressure an actor is subjected to in great Hollywood films:

At the time I was sequencing Jerry Bruckheimer movies… that was just a high pressure game. There were a lot of fun moments, but at the same time there was also a “We wrote this dialogue. It must be pronounced like this.“They put a camera on you, they filmed you and they ordered you:” Now give me the line of the roller skates. ” And I wanted to say: “I’ll do it, but I … I’d also like to try it this other way.” In independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room.

Nicolas Cage went on to tell about the journey he took to break the typical patterns of acting and to find the talent within himself to try to do new and unusual things:

I wanted to remind myself and some people too – perhaps in the audience or in the media – that I could also apply myself to a much calmer and more measured acting style. I had embarked on this path, almost a mission, to break the form of the traditional cinematic performance and what was generally considered a ‘good performance’ when it was naturalistic, or photorealistic, or minimalist.

The actor finally concluded by hinting at the type of ‘crazy’ and ‘exaggerated’ acting that often, in recent years, has distinguished him (and also made a ‘speck’ on social media):

These interpretations have created a kind of culture around what has been labeled as “Cage rage“. I’m glad they got to the public. I’m glad they communicated something to them. I’m glad there was an identity that I was able to share in theaters with other people interested.

Below you will find the trailer Pig International:

