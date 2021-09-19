Nicolas Cage: “I will never retire from the world of cinema”

Nicolas Cage talked about his relationship with acting and admitted that he has no plans to retire from the world of cinema even if he intends to take a break.

Nicolas Cage does not have in mind of withdraw from the cinema. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars talked about his relationship with the cinema and admitted that he has no intention of retiring.

During the interview, Nicolas Cage said he feels better every time he acts and does not want to give up this feeling: “It can’t happen, I will never retire. The world of cinema has been a kind of protective angel for me. I need it. For me it is a saving place where I can express everything I feel inside. So, I will never retire. from acting. Why should I? How many films have I made? 117? “.

Nicolas Cage continued: “Whenever people tell me I work too much, I always start talking about James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart and the fact that the two of them have starred in hundreds of titles. Well, I feel better when I act, I feel like the world of cinema is my comfort zone. Jerry Lewis was one of my best friends and we often went out to eat together. Over lunch, we talked about the films made and it turned out that I had starred in more than 100 projects and he only in 40 . Wow! I did twice as much as he did, I didn’t know. He was blown away too! “.

Loading... Advertisements

As soon as he finishes his next two projects, however, Nicolas Cage will take a break from acting so that he can recharge his batteries. The actor said: “At my age, it is essential to be interested in anything. So I’m constantly looking for new ways to express myself. When I finish my two new films, however, I will stop for a while and charge my batteries.”.

Recently, Amazon Studios announced that it has acquired the distribution rights to Tiger King, a film in which Cage plays Joe Exotic.