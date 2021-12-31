Nicolas Cage in a tribute to the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”

The film will be broadcast on Rete 4 tonight The Family Man, Christmas party classic with Nicolas Cage absolute protagonist together with an irresistible Tea Leoni. The Brett Ratner-directed film was an international box-office success and confirmed Cage’s heyday of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

It is now 21 years since the release of The Family Man and in this period of time the film has earned the title of classic of the holiday season. The film stars Nicolas Cage as a millionaire broker who on Christmas Eve begins to reflect on what his life could be like if he had stayed with his old college girlfriend instead of leaving her to continue his studies and specialize in the world of finance. .

Result: due to a divine intervention Jack Campbell – this is the name of the protagonist – wakes up in a house he does not know, without his financial assets, with two small children and married to the woman he had left years before, Kate Reynolds. Along the way he will meet an angel who will explain to him that what he is living is not his new life but a peek, a peek from behind the door what could have been his life. After the initial trauma, Jack will adapt so much to his new life as a family man and a faithful husband who will never want to go back.

While not a real remake, The Family Man is part of that kind of film that focuses on a divine intervention aimed at teaching a moral lesson to its protagonist, just like it happened to another Christmas classic, Life is wonderful by. Frank Capra, where the protagonist was played by the great James Stewart. While not reaching such heights, The Family Man is a contemporary and successful reading of that subject and one of Cage’s best acting rehearsals, then in his heyday.

