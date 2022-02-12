Nicolas Cage in all languages ​​in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent trailer

In honor of Global Movie Day, Lionsgate shared a very special trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and the other protagonists of the film are dubbed in all the languages ​​of the world

If you can’t get enough of Nicolas Cage, know that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the film for you, and the proof you already have from this one. new trailer which actually again has little in the way of content (it’s basically the same trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that we already saw some time ago in English), but which presented like this, let me tell you, is something else entirely.

In the video that you also find at the bottom of the news, in fact, it is present a special dubbing to celebrate the Golbal Movie Movie Daythe global film day.

For the occasion, in fact, every line of the film is or almost pronounced in a different language, creating a real Babylon, as if the film were not already chaotic and crazy in itself. However, the result is truly exhilarating, and viewing is obviously highly recommended!

In the meantime, we remind you that in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Nicolas Cage will be the famous actor Nick Cage, who in need of money will accept the proposal of his superfan Javi (Pedro Pascal) to recreate his most iconic films together in reality. What could possibly go wrong?