Nicolas Cage in Butcher’s Crossing | Cinema

As reported by Deadline, would have been chosen to star in the film adaptation of, literary work written by John Williams.

Gabe Polsky (Red Army, Red Penguins) will direct the feature film to be produced by the Altitude Film Group. Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy also handled the script.

Below you can read the official description of the literary work:

A single glance, or almost, was enough to contemplate the whole of Butcher’s Crossing. A group of six wooden huts was cut in two by a dirt road and just beyond, on both sides, there were some scattered tents ». Here is the remote village of Kansas where, on a scorching day in 1873, Will Andrews, a 20-year-old Bostonian hungry for the wild, arrives. America is changing, the railway will soon undermine the tension towards the unknown that had permeated the continent, leaving only the myth of the border. And yet, the day Will feels his promised land beneath his feet, bison hunting still exists, a portentous, bloody and foundational experience, an archetype of American culture. This is what the boy wants: to forget the busy and elegant streets of Boston and be reborn in a land that welcomes him as an integral part of nature. But in these places far from the east coast and the metropolis, men are woody, exhausted by the expectation of a ransom never obtained and in their eyes they keep all the experience of the world. The hunt, the atrocious massacre of which Will becomes an accomplice, is a moment in which symbologies gather, where the relationship between the human being and nature becomes a grandiose representation, but above all it is a journey that is dramatically different from what the boy he expected, from what he imagined he would find out about himself and his country. An initiatory rite, a memorial of the end of an era, Butcher’s Crossing is a reflection on the relationship between human beings and nature, the story of a personal and collective revolution that takes place against the backdrop of an almost mystical landscape.

