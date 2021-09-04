Nicolas Cage in search of his beloved kidnapped pig in the Italian trailer of the film

In the United States, Pig captivated audiences and critics alike, and Nicolas Cage was showered with compliments for a sober and measured performance. Of the film, distributed in our country by Eagle Pictures, we have today the Italian trailer.

The Italian trailer of Pig, the unusual new film starring Nicolas Cage in a role certainly not a popcorn movie: that of a truffle hunter to whom someone kidnaps the beloved truffle pig. The actor appears disconsolate also for a past with which he cannot deal and certainly not over the top as has happened so many times in recent times. Crumpled, with long hair and an unkempt beard, he has a melancholy look and prefers the solitude of the woods to city life.

In the United States Pig it received excellent reviews and 97% of the positive opinions on the review site Rottentomatoes. Everyone agreed on the extraordinary nature of the performance of Cage, who certainly did not expect such a reaction. Directorial debut of Michael Sarnoski (also author of the screenplay together with Vanessa Block), the film is set in Oregon and sees the protagonist return to Portland, a city where he once had a very different job and which brought him continuously in contact with the beautiful world. There are also in the cast Alex Wolff (which we remember in Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle and in horror Hereditary), Adam Arkin And Gretchen Corbett.

In Italy Pig will be distributed by Eagle Pictures. Here, then, is the trailer in which we also see the poor animal stolen from its beloved master. The soundtrack (by Alexis Grapsas And Philip Klein), of which we hear a little taste.