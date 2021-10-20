Nicolas Cage in search of his truffle pig in the Italian trailer

Eagle Pictures has released the Italian trailer for Pig, the film with Nicolas Cage coming soon in digital download and Home Video

The long-awaited has finally arrived italian trailer from Pig, new film starring Nicolas Cage as a gruff truffle hunter whose faithful companion, a pig, has been stolen. The film has a misleading title, Pig it does not really speak of a truffle pig, it hides much deeper nuances within itself. It’s an indie drama.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

A truffle pig has been kidnapped. Its gruff owner, Rob (Nicolas Cage), abandons a quiet, secluded life in the Oregon woods and sets out on a rescue mission, accompanied by a yuppie-ish truffle buyer named Amir (Hereditary’s Alex Wolff). . It soon turns out that Rob is a former superstar chef.

As we can see from the trailer, the co-writer and director Michael Sarnoski has a particular eye for primal beauty, and sensual photography of Patrick Scola celebrates the golden light that filters through a kitchen window and the textures of Pacific Northwest fall foliage. The soundtrack of Alexis Grapsas And Philip Klein.

Pig at first glance it looks like one sort of revenge in style John Wick, but Cage managed to make a sober and measured character, no one would have expected an acting so involved and deep. In the United States Pig it received excellent reviews and 97% of the positive opinions on the review site Rotten Tomatoes.

It will come to our market via Eagle Pictures. The September 15 the film will arrive on demand, dubbed in Italian, on all major platforms, and in Home Video (DVD and Blu-Ray) from 20 October.

Read also Have you seen Nicolas Cage’s uncle and cousin? The first has made the history of cinema, she is successfully following in the footsteps of her father