News

Nicolas Cage in search of his truffle pig in the Italian trailer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Eagle Pictures has released the Italian trailer for Pig, the film with Nicolas Cage coming soon in digital download and Home Video

The long-awaited has finally arrived italian trailer from Pig, new film starring Nicolas Cage as a gruff truffle hunter whose faithful companion, a pig, has been stolen. The film has a misleading title, Pig it does not really speak of a truffle pig, it hides much deeper nuances within itself. It’s an indie drama.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

A truffle pig has been kidnapped. Its gruff owner, Rob (Nicolas Cage), abandons a quiet, secluded life in the Oregon woods and sets out on a rescue mission, accompanied by a yuppie-ish truffle buyer named Amir (Hereditary’s Alex Wolff). . It soon turns out that Rob is a former superstar chef.

As we can see from the trailer, the co-writer and director Michael Sarnoski has a particular eye for primal beauty, and sensual photography of Patrick Scola celebrates the golden light that filters through a kitchen window and the textures of Pacific Northwest fall foliage. The soundtrack of Alexis Grapsas And Philip Klein.

Pig at first glance it looks like one sort of revenge in style John Wick, but Cage managed to make a sober and measured character, no one would have expected an acting so involved and deep. In the United States Pig it received excellent reviews and 97% of the positive opinions on the review site Rotten Tomatoes.

It will come to our market via Eagle Pictures. The September 15 the film will arrive on demand, dubbed in Italian, on all major platforms, and in Home Video (DVD and Blu-Ray) from 20 October.

Read also Have you seen Nicolas Cage’s uncle and cousin? The first has made the history of cinema, she is successfully following in the footsteps of her father

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

840
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
676
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
613
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
564
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
497
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
422
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
358
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
300
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
264
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top