Nicolas Cage in search of redemption in the first trailer • Universal Movies

There RLJE Films released yesterday the first trailer of Prisoners of the Ghostland, a sci-fi film directed by Sion I am, with Nicolas Cage in the role of the protagonist.

After a life as a hardened bank robber, a criminal (Nicolas Cage) is tasked by a warlord to rescue his daughter from a dangerous frontier town named Samurai Town. The man has five days to save the girl before an electronic device connected to his jacket explodes. The plot is very reminiscent of a cult genre of the golden years of action cinema, that 1997: Escape from New York which he consecrated Kurt Russell in the panorama of the great Hollywood performers, nevertheless from the trailer it is clear that Prisoners of the Ghostland it could offer some different narrative ideas.

In the cast directed by Sion I am (Tag, Cold Fish), with Nicolas Cage space for Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes And Tak Sakaaguchi. The screenplay was instead signed by Aaron Henry (Inhumans) e Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), while currently the release on demand and digital download is set for September 17.

This is the official synopsis below:

Loading... Advertisements

In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is freed from prison by the wealthy warlord, The Governor (Bill Moseley), and is tasked with finding his missing granddaughter, Bernice (Sofia Boutella). . All in exchange for his freedom. Dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the man sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her redemption.

Read also …