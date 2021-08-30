Nicolas Cage is Hero: C4 on his underwear in the movie Battle Royale

Nicolas Cage is the absolute protagonist of the next film called Prisoners of the Ghostland, which seems like a really crazy film.

Nicolas Cage is once again the protagonist of Prisoners og luto of the small and large screen with a film that sees him as the absolute protagonist. Once again the winner of theOscar 1996 Best Lead Actor for Away from Las Vegas dares and raises more and more the bar of the madness of the films in which he is the protagonist.

Let’s talk about the new movie called Prisoners of the Ghostland, a product directed by the eccentric and bizarre Japanese director Sion Sono.

The well-known American actor will be Hero in the movie, a name that pretty much says everything we need. Former hardened criminal and a great bank robber, Nicolas Cage survives the day in a post-apocalyptic world of horror and destruction.

And our Hero will be put to the test by a boss of the organized crime. Captured and threatened, he will have to help the boss find his daughter, who apparently has been kidnapped by a rival gang.

Nicolas Cage and the madness of Prisoners of the Ghostland

Like every project that Nicolas Cage marries, this too is nothing short of over the top. From the success of Pig, which continues to be appreciated on every level, in Prisoners of the Ghostlands it will be possible to see many different styles and types of films on the screen.

Post-apocalyptic, action, but also noir, with an aesthetic that mixes classic westerns and samurai movies. A mix that undoubtedly could always keep us with bated breath and with high attention to what it will be necessary to overcome for our Hero.

In the film there are obviously Nicolas Cage and other level names such as Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaaguchi. The film will be available from September 17 in cinemas and also in streaming.

Nicolas Cage could therefore return to be talked about in an increasingly insistent way in the coming weeks thanks to an explosive, violent film that is defined in the official trailer “Battle royale”.

And the actor himself reveals that Prisoners of the Ghostlands “is the craziest project I’ve ever been in”.