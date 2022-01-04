Nicolas Cage is inspired by Malignant for his future Dracula

Within a few weeks, Nicolas Cage will take on the role of Dracula in Renfield, a horror comedy born from the minds of Chris McKay and Robert Kirkman. The actor recently revealed that he has seen most of the villain’s portraits in live-action, including iconic moves starring Bela Lugosi and Frank Langella. He also saw the version of his uncle (Francis Ford Coppola) with Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

The words of Nicolas Cage

Apparently, however, nothing inspired him more than a particular horror movie: Malignant. Nicolas Cage in fact he explained: “I watched the performance of Bela Lugosi and that of Frank Langella (in the films of 1931 and 1979, ed). And I watched Gary’s (Oldman) in Uncle’s (Coppola’s) movie which is so sumptuous! Each shot is a work of art. I want it to come out in a way that is unique to how I’ve seen him play. So I think I focus on the movement of the character. I saw Malignant and I thought about what she did with those moves, and also the Ringu with Sadako… I want to see what we can explore with the movements and with the voice ”.

“We’re doing this fantastic Renfield-centric film for Universal.”, he has declared Kirkman during an appearance on the Fatman Beyond podcast last year. “It’s the story of him being Dracula’s henchman, and what a shit job he is. It’s a funny and extremely violent comedy “.

Nicolas Cage will play RM Renfield, a servant of Dracula stuck in an asylum. For now the plot of the feature film starring Nicholas Hoult has not been revealed, however it appears that the events are set in the present. Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Count Dracula, with Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) directing the project. The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman came up with the plot with a script by Ryan Ridley.