Nicolas Cage is “Nick Cage” in the funny trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The funny trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the announced action comedy he will see Nicolas Cage playing one of his funniest roles: “Nick Cage“. Lionsgate has finally released a trailer for the upcoming action comedy, which will see the Academy Award winner play a hyper-fictional version of himself. Talking with Entertainment Weekly the actor explained that “[Nick Cage] is an invented version of Nicolas Cage. The character feels dissatisfied and struggles with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood. It’s not me. I feel pretty good about things“.

In the film Nicolas Cage theHe will play two roles “Nick” and “Nicky”, who is a younger version of the actor and a figment of his own imagination. “His hair is long and lanky; he’s just constantly hanging out with Nick about his career choices. I wasn’t too keen on playing myself, but when Tom sent me this script, Nicky reminded me a little of Jerry Lewis’s Buddy Love. in The Nutty Professor. I’ve always admired what he did with that film. For me, Nicky steals the show “. In addition to Cage, the cast will include Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian; Game of Thrones), Neil Patrick Harris (The Matrix Resurrections; Harold & Kumar), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe; Together), the newcomer Lily Sheen And Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip).