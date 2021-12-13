Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage in the first photos of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent!

It has been talked about for a long time now, but finally the thing is starting to take on complete contours: the film in which Nicolas Cage will play Nicolas Cage is slowly taking shape, as shown by the first, highly anticipated official photos of this The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The film in which Neil Patrick Harris plays the manager of the star of The Family Man and Ghost Rider is shrouded in a cloak of mystery that only feeds the enormous curiosity towards him: what we know is that Nicolas Cage he will actually be called upon to interpret himself in a version that should take some sides of his character to the extreme.

Cage has in fact put his hands on, declaring that he is absolutely not neurotic and anxious to the extent that the film could reveal: anxiety and neurosis that in any case are certainly not communicated to us by the photos released in these hours, in which we see the portrayed Nicolas Cage by Nicolas Cage enjoy blissful a bit of relaxation poolside.

What is certain is that we can expect anything from such a film: and you, what do you think? Will you give The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a chance?