Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage

In recent days we have seen Nicolas Cage in the first photos of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the action comedy in which the actor plays himself, and on Tuesday Lionsgate Movies released the first official trailer, also communicating the release date. The film will be in theaters from April 22, 2022.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent trailer is also visible within the news. In the film Neil Patrick Harris plays the manager of Nicolas Cage, while the rest of the cast is made up of Pedro Pascal, Alessandra Mastronardi, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio and Tiffany Haddish.

There official synopsis of what is called an action comedy reads: “Nicolas Cage plays … Nick Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively dissatisfied and facing financial meltdown, the fictional version of Cage must accept a million dollar offer to attend a dangerous fan’s birthday (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters onto the screen to save himself and his loved ones. With a whole career built for just this moment, the award-winning actor must hire the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage. “