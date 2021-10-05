News

Nicolas Cage is radioactive in the trailer for the new post apocalyptic film

The new trailer for Prisoners Of The Ghostland allows us to get acquainted with the new character over the top of Nicolas Cage

As we learn from ScreenRant, a new trailer for Prisoners Of The Ghostland, the new film by the controversial Japanese director Sion I am. To make the latest work by Sono particularly interesting, there is the presence of Nicolas Cage, who was called upon to play the protagonist.

Alongside Cage, they are also featured in the cast Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), Nick Cassavetes (Face / Off) e Bill Moseley (Halloween – The Beginning). Its distribution is handled by RLJE Films, which used its YouTube channel to release the trailer. The release in American cinemas is scheduled for next September 17th; at the moment there is no news regarding its possible release date in Italian cinemas.

The plot of Prisoners Of The Ghostland, as you can see from the trailer, is set in the near future with a post-apocalyptic character. The character of Cage is a prisoner who, after being released, is hired by a bizarre billionaire, who entrusts him with the task of bringing his daughter home.

To ensure that the criminal takes steps to carry out his mission, the principal forces him to wear a suit that is destined to explode within 5 days. The only way the protagonist has his life saved is to return from his victorious journey before it’s too late.

Nicolas Cage, which in the last decade had been reduced to a face for memes, for a couple of years seems to be back on the crest of the wave. To confirm this new trend in the actor’s career, there are his participations in successful projects such as Mandy by Panos Cosmatos e The color that came from space by Richard Stanley.

Read Also – Face / Off: the director of the sequel wants the return of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage

