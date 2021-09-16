Nicolas Cage keeps looking for his pig in Pig posters

SEE ALSO: Nicolas Cage in the trailer for Pig

Someone return to Nicolas Cage his truffle pig, because the situation is getting hot. NEON has published three character poster from Pig, drama film to be released next July 16 in American theaters.

Cage interprets Rob Feld, a great chef who lives as a hermit in the Oregon forests, where he searches for truffles with the animal. When the swine is kidnapped, Rob returns to Portland to find her and face her past.

The three posters – dedicated to Cage, to Alex Wolff and the pig Brandy – reveal that the film is divided into three parts:

1 – Who has my pig?

2 – Tell him who you are

3 – I want my pig back

You will see them below, but first I remind you that Pig is the first feature film by Michael Sarnoski, already working on the series Fight Night Legacy And Olympia.

The posters

PIG, a tale of three parts.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, and Brandy. pic.twitter.com/lpVupUaXro – NEON (@neonrated) June 24, 2021

The official synopsis

A truffle hunter living alone in the Oregon forests must return to Portland to search for his beloved pig, who has been kidnapped.

The cast

Besides Nicolas Cage, in the cast appear Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Dalene Young, Gretchen Corbett, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, David Knell, Tom Walton, Davis King And Kevin Michael Moore.

The screenplay

The script of Pig it is the work of the same Michael Sarnoski and of Vanessa Block.

