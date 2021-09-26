Nicolas Cage kicked out of a club in Las Vegas for a fight, was drunk and barefoot [VIDEO]

The actor Oscar Prize Nicolas Cage is in the spotlight again, but this time we’re not talking about any particular movie.

The weekly The Sun reported the news a few days ago: the actor was thrown out of a fancy Las Vegas venue and forcibly forced by the staff to leave, as he was pestering not only the guests but also the employees.

In the video released online, you can see a Nicolas Cage with leopard-print trousers, drunk and barefoot intent on putting on flip-flops but with poor results.

Nicolas Cage drunk and barefoot, mistaken for a homeless man

Eyewitnesses at first mistook the star who won a Oscar for his portrayal of an alcoholic in “Away from Las Vegas“, for a drunk homeless man.

“We were in that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we initially thought was a completely drunk and rowdy homeless man. To our great shock, it turned out to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely destroyed and was arguing a bit with the staff. He was in a really bad state and walked around without shoes. The staff told us that he had been drinking shots of tequila and Macallan 1980 whiskey, ”said a source who preferred to remain anonymous,“ he would shout at people and try to fight, then the staff asked him to leave. He was so drunk he could barely put on his flip flops before being escorted out. He asked us if we wanted to go home with him, but he was in bad shape so we didn’t think it was a good idea. One of the regulars eventually took him home. “

It is certainly not the first time that the actor is at the center of these daring alcoholic adventures, in 2019 he was filmed while he was drunk and asked for a marriage license to marry his fourth wife, only to ask for the annulment only four days later, arguing that alcohol did not allow him to understand what He was doing.

One of Cage’s representatives has been contacted to comment on what happened, but no answers have yet been received. It is thought that they do not want to talk about certain episodes.

SOURCE: TheSun