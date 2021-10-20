News

Nicolas Cage looks like Kratos in the first official photo of the western Butcher’s Crossing

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In an interview a few weeks ago, superstar Nicolas Cage anticipated his first western, titled Butcher’s Crossing: said and done, here is that Deadline a few minutes ago shared the first official photo of the film exclusively.

As you can see in the click at the bottom of the article, Nicolas Cage boasts a completely shaved head for his role in the film, with a brutal and wild look that on social media has already drawn comparisons with Kratos, the famous character of God of War.

Butcher’s Crossing, based on a John Williams novel published in 1960, follows a young Harvard student who abandons his conventional life to join a team of buffalo hunters led by the zealous Miller (Cage). At the moment not much else is known about the frontier epic played by Nicolas Cage, but the film is currently shooting in Montana. All directed by Gabe Polsky, best known for his documentary on Soviet ice hockey Red Army, released in 2014 Red Army.

Loading...
Advertisements

Recently, Nicolas Cage has returned to critical attention thanks to his new film Pig directed by Michael Sarnoski, hailed as one of the biggest surprises of 2021 despite it being a directorial debut. The film was released in Italy directly in digital and is already available for the home-video market.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

842
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
678
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
615
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
566
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
501
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
425
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
360
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
306
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
267
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top