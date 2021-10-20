Nicolas Cage looks like Kratos in the first official photo of the western Butcher’s Crossing

In an interview a few weeks ago, superstar Nicolas Cage anticipated his first western, titled Butcher’s Crossing: said and done, here is that Deadline a few minutes ago shared the first official photo of the film exclusively.

As you can see in the click at the bottom of the article, Nicolas Cage boasts a completely shaved head for his role in the film, with a brutal and wild look that on social media has already drawn comparisons with Kratos, the famous character of God of War.

Butcher’s Crossing, based on a John Williams novel published in 1960, follows a young Harvard student who abandons his conventional life to join a team of buffalo hunters led by the zealous Miller (Cage). At the moment not much else is known about the frontier epic played by Nicolas Cage, but the film is currently shooting in Montana. All directed by Gabe Polsky, best known for his documentary on Soviet ice hockey Red Army, released in 2014 Red Army.

Recently, Nicolas Cage has returned to critical attention thanks to his new film Pig directed by Michael Sarnoski, hailed as one of the biggest surprises of 2021 despite it being a directorial debut. The film was released in Italy directly in digital and is already available for the home-video market.