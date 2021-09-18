Nicolas Cage, mother Joy Vogelsang, former dancer, died

Joy Vogelsang mother of Nicolas Cage died: the woman, 85, had been a dancer: the cause of death has not been formalized.

AND dead on May 26, 2021 Joy Vogelsang, mother of Nicolas Cage: the news was released in the last hours by Christopher Coppola, the actor’s brother. Joy had been a dancer and was 85 at the time of her death.

Nicolas Cage has not yet talked about his mother’s death, despite almost 30 days having passed. The news was spread by his brother, the director and producer Christopher Coppola made it known with a long post on Facebook full of emotions.

Christopher said he had been away from his mother for two after being close to her all day, but in those two hours Joy Vogelsan died “so I couldn’t hold her hand to give her my love and affection before her journey to the land of peace“Coppola wrote in the caption accompanied by the photo of her mother when she was young.

Loading... Advertisements

In the post, the brother of the Oscar-winning actor does not specify the cause of death but wrote that the mother “he had had a very hard life with mental health problems“.

Christopher Coppola said that his mother always told him not to be ashamed of his feelings and to show himself affectionate, which is why he was made fun of by school friends: “My classmates laughed at me and told me that affection was a stupid thing. I was mad at my mom for putting me in that situation“.

Nicolas Cage’s brother, digging into his past and his emotions, remembers that Joy Vogelsang, after listening to what had happened in class, had hugged him: “and she softly told me that affection is a good thing and that someday maybe I would understand, but I would always have to remember that I was her loving puppy“writes Christopher closing the commemoration post.