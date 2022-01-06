Nicolas Cage on Alec Baldwin’s drama: “Actors must know how to use weapons”

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable, Nicolas Cage spoke on the dramatic accident that involved Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust and gave his opinion on the matter.

Regarding the presence of real guns on movie sets, Nicolas Cage expressed the belief that actors should know how to use firearms on sets. Speaking of the dramatic incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars said: “I don’t want to blame anyone, but a movie star must know how to ride a horse. A movie star is not just an actor. He must know how to fight, do fight scenes, must know how to ride a motorcycle, must know how to use a manual gearbox and drive sports cars. And, of course, he must know how to use a gun..

Nic Cage continued: “You have to take the time to learn the procedure. The movie star has to be a true professional! Now, the stuntman and the movie star are two jobs that coexist. Every stuntman has to be a movie star and every movie star has to be a stuntman. It’s just part of the profile … And that’s all I’m going to say about it “.

Peter Dinklage and Andrew Garfield joined in the conversation and added that a change needs to happen and that we don’t need to stop using real guns on set. Dinklage said: “There should never be a shooting on set again. So, it is our responsibility to do everything to avoid such events.”. Garfield, on the other hand, added: “Yes, such events should be avoided!”.

The former Game of Thrones actor then broke in again, adding: “Are there too many guns in the movies? We’ve all kept guns in the movies, probably, and I always think about them as I am against guns, but the character isn’t. It’s a very complicated thing. But what happened made it very clear. need for immediate change “.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died last October on the set of Alec Baldwin’s western Rust from a prop pistol accident. The director of the film, Joel Souza, was also injured. Baldwin had the gun in his hand at the time and an investigation is underway to figure out what exactly happened. Baldwin has publicly stated that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

According to Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls told him the gun was unloaded. During his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, the actor stated that he experienced deep feelings of guilt over the accident and had not slept for weeks. The interpreter stated: “Someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it’s not me. I could have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I’m not saying this lightly.”.