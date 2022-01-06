News

Nicolas Cage on Alec Baldwin’s drama

Nicolas Cage on Alec Baldwin’s drama: “Actors must know how to use weapons” (Thursday 6 January 2022) Nicolas Cage intervened on the incident dramatico that involved Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust and expressed his views on the matter. During The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable, Nicolas Cage intervened on the incident dramatico that involved Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust and gave his opinion on the matter. Regarding the presence of true weapons on movie sets, Nicolas Cage expressed the belief that the actors they should to knowand use weapons fires on the sets. About the dramatico accident that involved AlecRead on movieplayer

