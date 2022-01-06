Nicolas Cage on Alec Baldwin’s drama: “Actors must know how to use weapons” (Thursday 6 January 2022) Nicolas Cage intervened on the incident dramatico that involved Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust and expressed his views on the matter. During The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable, Nicolas Cage intervened on the incident dramatico that involved Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust and gave his opinion on the matter. Regarding the presence of true weapons on movie sets, Nicolas Cage expressed the belief that the actors they should to knowand use weapons fires on the sets. About the dramatico accident that involved Alec … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





jan_novantuno : Relationship status: – Gianluca Odinson : Nicolas Cage vents: ‘I’ve been marginalized by Hollywood for too long’ PierluigiCaputo : Nicolas Cage in Azzurrina? ?? – zazoomblog : Nicolas Cage: I begged my uncle Francis Ford Coppola to let me play in The Godfather – Part Three – # Nicolas… – cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Nicolas Cage: ‘I begged my uncle Francis Ford Coppola to let me play in The Godfather – Part Three’… –







Nicolas Cage







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Nicolas Cage





