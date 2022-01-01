Nicolas Cage on his Dracula in Renfield: “It will be something new!”

Nicolas Cage has announced that the version of Dracula he will bring to the stage in Renfield will be something absolutely new and never seen before.

Over the Awards Circuit – Variety podcast – Nicolas Cage said his version of Dracula in Renfield will be something new and never seen before!

The famous actor will play Dracula in Renfield – a Universal Pictures project – and will act alongside Nicholas Hoult. Nicolas Cage underlined his desire to bring something new to the stage compared to what previously done by Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman, Frank Langella, Christopher Lee, Gerard Butler and Luke Evans.

Cage said: “I want to represent him in a totally unique way. For this reason, I will focus mainly on the movements of the character. I have recently seen Malignant and Ringu by Sadako Yamamura, you know what that means! I want to explore the depths of the character through movements and voice!”.

The actor continued: “This film is going to be a mix of horror and comedy. When you experiment like that – a little in the style of An American Werewolf in London – it turns out a masterpiece! I hope I can bring something new to the portrayal of the character and be able to balance horror and comedy! “.

Renfield will be directed by Chris McKay – who recently directed The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt. Nicolas Cage also stated: “This is a great, fun and extremely exciting opportunity!”. In the same conversation with Variety, Nicolas Cage revealed that he doesn’t like being called an actor. The interpreter of Via da Las Vegas explained the reasons behind this belief during a long interview.