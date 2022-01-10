Nicolas Cage on The Godfather – Part III: “I begged Uncle Francis for a role, the most embarrassing”

Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, Simon Rex and Peter Dinklage recently sat down together for a group interview for THR, to discuss their careers and share some interesting stories from the past.

During the discussion, the actors were asked which movie they would like to play, but that no one would hire them for the role. In response to this question, Nicolas Cage admitted that he prayed to his uncle, the director Francis Ford Coppola, to be able to play Vincent Corleone in it The Godfather – Part III of the:

This is a very embarrassing answer to your question ok, because it’s about family. So uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] he was filming The Godfather III, I told him: ‘I really think I should have a role in your movie, uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you choose me. I think I can play this part‘.

He was going to pick Andy Garcia, and I said to him: ‘But I see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he plays Sonny’s son. He doesn’t play Michael’s son. He is Sonny’s son. I just feel a little closer to James Caan‘. It simply could never have happened. No, there was a way to satisfy the request. So The Godfather – Part III is a film in which I could not participate and in which I strongly wanted to act. That.

But why would things have been so embarrassing? Well, you may recall that in the film Vincent’s love interest was the daughter of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), who was played by the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola. Yes, Nicolas Cage’s cousin …

Find below a famous scene by The Godfather – Part III:

