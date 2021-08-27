Nicolas Cage plays himself in the new film

The rooms of the Caesars Palace which houses the CinemaCon they are saturated with big laughter and the warmest applause at the Las Vegas event comes from the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”(The unbearable weight of an immense talent) he sees Nicolas Cage as… Nicolas Cage.

In the funniest film presented at the CinemaCon, Nicolas Cage he decides to leave acting and tells his agent to notify all investigators. For the economic difficulties dictated by the choice, the agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris, arranges for him an appointment with a wealthy businessman (Pedro Pascal) who lives on a lush island in the Mediterranean and is a huge fan of hers. On the island, the wealthy landowner had a room of memorabilia dedicated to the actor built, including a wax statue, with clear echoes of the surreal comedy “Being John Malkovich”.

“But it’s grotesque,” he blurts out Nicholas Cage while the billionaire embodied by Pascal will ask the question of the questions: “What is your favorite movie?” to which the actor can only reply “Impossible to answer! I can’t choose just one! ”. Things will get complicated as soon as a CIA agent played by Tiffany Haddish who will warn him about Pascal’s true identity. The man is wanted by all states and it will be up to Cage to eliminate him.

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent“, Nicolas Cage as himself he will attempt to land a part in the new film by Quentin Tarantino and at the same time he will try to make peace with his teenage daughter and ex-wife. Until the meeting with himself in the 90s with which a dispute about his career will arise. The version of himself from the past will criticize him for not being the star he once was and making films with little success. And then the recruitment by the CIA to investigate the billionaire fan who will set off unexpected events.

“It will be a stylized version of me, and the fact that I have to refer to myself in the third person makes me a little uncomfortable. There are many scenes in the film where modern Nic Cage and young Nic Cage collide and argue. This is a true acrobatic approach to acting. I don’t like looking back but this film somehow leads me to do it. I’ll have to look back at some of my old movies because we’re going to stage some sequences from there. It looks a bit like Dr. Caligari’s Cabinet in Con Air and Face / Off sauce.“

In short, the new satirical film that will revolve around one of the most beloved Hollywood actors internationally, is the great star of CinemaCon. Nicolas Cage will produce the film under his Saturn Films label, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen. The highly anticipated “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” directed by Tom Gormican, will be officially released on April 22, 2022.

Arianna Panieri

follow us on Facebook, Instagram, MMI

Adv