Nicolas Cage plays himself in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: Laughter at CinemaCon

Unleashing the loudest laughter and the warmest applause at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas was the presentation of the satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, that sees Nicolas Cage as … Nicolas Cage.

“I quit acting, tell the investors” says Nicolas Cage to his agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris. The agent books him a lucrative date with a wealthy businessman (played by Pedro Pascal) who lives on an island in the Mediterranean and is a huge fan of his. On the island, the rich man owns a room of memorabilia dedicated to Nicolas Cage including a wax statue of the actor in Face / Off (the film does not lack echoes of the surreal comedy Being John Malkovich).

“But it’s grotesque” snaps Nicolas Cage as Pedro Pascal’s character asks him, “What is your favorite movie?” to which the actor replies, “Impossible to answer! I can’t choose just one!”

While we see Nicolas Cage intent on enjoying beautiful sunsets and jumping off the cliffs, the CIA agent played by Tiffany Haddish appears and warns him that Pascal’s character is wanted and it will be up to Cage to eliminate him.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage desperately tries to land a role in a new Quentin Tarantino project while at the same time trying to solve the problems that have made his relationship with his teenage daughter complicated. Cage will also speak to a 90s version of himself who criticizes him for making unsuccessful films and no longer being the star he once was. Nicolas then decides to appear on the birthday of a Mexican billionaire who is his big fan, a situation that will set off unexpected events. The man is in fact a drug trafficker who has kidnapped the daughter of a politician and Cage is recruited to obtain useful information. The situation will get complicated after the fan brings in Nicolas Cage’s daughter and ex-wife for an attempt at reconciliation.