Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in all languages ​​in a “new” trailer

On the day of the celebrations for Global Movie Day, a hilarious trailer of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released, in which Nicolas Cage stars in a variety of languages. The effect is prodigious.

On the day the world of cinema mourns the death of Ivan Reitmandirector of the two Ghostbusters and many other famous US comedies, we try to cheer us up with a “new” fabulous trailer for the craziest film starring so far by Nicolas Cage.

Of course we talk about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentthe action comedy in which Cage he plays himself. The peculiarity of the promotional images that we show you is that the actor speaks almost all the languages ​​of the world. He obviously is dubbed, but the effect is equally amazing, especially when the languages ​​are very far from English. However, since the acting of Nicolas is almost always over the top, it is not strange to hear him express himself in Chinese rather than Portuguese, and his duets with Pedro Pascal, who plays the part of a super fan of the actor, are wonderful. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on 23 June. It goes without saying that we can’t wait to enjoy it.

The plot of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Let’s do a review of the intricate plot of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Nicolas Cage, as you know, he plays himself, but a himself on the pavement due to a series of crazy expenses that actually correspond to reality. It therefore happens that Pedro Pascalwho is, as we said, an admirer of Nick, calls him to Mexico because, on his birthday party, she would like to act together with him the most iconic scenes of his films. Ours hesitates, but $ 1 million would suit him, and so he accepts. Actually Cage is an FBI agent, who wants to go to the party because his fan is a drug lord. This makes us laugh a lot, because in the first three seasons of Narcos (dedicated to the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar), Pascal impersonating an FBI agent.

The trailer in all languages ​​of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The “Tower of Babel” trailer by The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent it was not made without a reason. It was made for the Global Movie Day, the world day of cinema established by the Academy. It is celebrated on the second Saturday in February. The action comedy is directed by Tom Gormican.