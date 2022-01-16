News

Nicolas Cage plays … Nicolas Cage in the trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent [VIDEO]

Nicolas Cage plays none other than himself in the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actor’s crazy new project that will hit theaters on April 22, 2022.

The film follows a debt-ridden Cage as he accepts a $ 1 million offer to attend the birthday party of a wealthy super fan (Pedro Pascal) in Spain. When things go wrong and he’s recruited by the CIA to help him complete a mission, Cage will have to play the most iconic and celebrated characters embodied on the big screen throughout his career to save himself and his family.

Directed by Tom Gormican, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ranks in the cast Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris And Paco León. The film is written by Gormican and Kevin Etten, who co-produce with Mike Nilton, Cage, Kristin Burr and Kevin Turen.

Cage had told Entertainment Weekly that the fictionalized version of himself in question, called Nick or Nicky Cage, “He feels dissatisfied and is struggling with the rejection that can occur so often in the small town that is Hollywood”.

Lionsgate will distribute the film produced by Saturn Films and Burr! Productions is coming to US theaters on April 22, 2022. At this point you just have to watch the freshly released trailer below!

Source: Variety

Read also: Nicolas Cage, drunk and harassing, mistaken for a homeless man and kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas [VIDEO]

