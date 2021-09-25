Nicolas Cage, portrait of an actor

Let’s start with a fact that perhaps not everyone knows, Nicolas Cage is not the actor’s real name! In fact, at the registry office he is Nicolas Kim Coppola, the name known to all of us he took when he started his career as an actor.

Born in Long Beach, California, Nicolas has as parents August Coppola And Joy Vogelsang, respectively professor of literature and dancer and choreographer his mother.

It is certainly due to the Italian origins of the father and the German and Polish ones of the mother the Catholic setting of his family.

But there is really a connection with Francis Ford Coppola or is it just a case of homonymy? On his father’s side, Nicolas is the grandson of the director as well as the actress Talia Shire, and is therefore also the cousin of Sofia Coppola And Roman Coppola.

In her teens she attended the Beverly Hills High School, famous in the United States for having graduated several students who later became famous entertainers.

The passion for acting was born when he was little and led him to choose the UCLA in Los Angeles as a university to attend.

His first experience in the world of acting Nicolas Cage it happened with Golden Boy a school production. About that Nicolas he also revealed the reasons that pushed him into this arduous undertaking: “He wanted to be James Dean. I saw it in Rebel Without a Cause, East of Eden. Nothing struck me – no rock songs, no classical music – the way Dean influenced me in Eden. mind. I was like, “This is what I want to do.” “

The thing does not stop there, having as an uncle Francis Ford Coppola, there was an attempt to be tested by him!

And here is the change of surname, this precisely to prevent everyone from thinking that it was due to nepotism instead of the true skills of Nicolas. Surname Cage is inspired by the Marvel Comics superhero Luke Cage.

How was Nicolas Cage’s film debut?

The big screen debut comes with a minor role in Out of mind in 1982 and also had roles in his uncle’s films: Rusty the savage And Peggy Sue got married.

The fact that it was not nepotism is also demonstrated by the fact that Nicolas Cage was nominated for an Academy Award twice, managing to win the statuette for playing the role of a suicidal alcoholic in Away from Las Vegas.

His second nomination is due to the film written and made by Charlie Kaufman The orchid thief.

Unfortunately, things didn’t always go well and the lower-profile films were literally a disaster when it comes to box office earnings. However, one of his films that has become a cult is 8mm of 1999.

The remake too The chosen one of 2006 had some bad reviews at its release in cinemas failing to recover the budget spent for the realization that was well 40 million dollars.

By making an account of all the films released at the cinema and their relative receipts, it can be said that the ones that have had the most success were those of adventure or action.

2008 was the year of Bangkok Dangerous – The Killer Code of the brothers Pang in which Nicolas Cage he took on the role of killer Joe who suffers his ideas during a job he does a Bangkok.

The following year Nicolas Cage always worked for a genre film this time but it is a science fiction thriller: Signals from the future from Alex Proyas. The film is among those that received bad reviews after their release, but at the expense of bitter criticism it was a box office success from the first week of screenings.

Also in 2009, Cage starred in the film Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans from Werner Herzog.

In 2012, Nicolas Cage reprized his character in the sequel to Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance.

Nicolas Cage in his career has also tried his hand as a voice actor for the animated film The Crooods giving the voice to Grug Crood.

In 2013 he also starred in Joe from David Gordon Green, a film presented in Venice during its 70th edition. It is a detective story with dramatic features and is the adaptation of a novel by Larry Brown released in 1991.

Nicolas Cage’s latest extras are those of November 2019 when he was selected to make a fictionalized version of himself in the comedy-drama The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, with Tiffany Haddish And Pedro Pascal.

During the pandemic precisely in May 2020 it was announced that Cage would take the role of Joe Exotic in for a series on Tiger King, written and produced by Dan Lagana.

The animated film for the DreamWorks The Croods: the new era was released in theaters and streaming in the United States on November 25, 2020.

Outside of acting

Nicolas Cage in addition to being an actor has also covered other roles in the cinema scene: as a director he made his debut with the film Sonny in 2002 which he sees as the protagonist JamesFranco. As a producer Cage He has made The shadow of the vampire.

Nicolas Cage He also made himself known for being one of the most charitable Hollywood stars of all time. 2 million dollars is the money he donated for Amnesty International to help the 300,000 children who are forced to fight in wars around the world. Among other donations there was also those for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

There have been several relationships and marriages of Nicolas Cage: in recent years he has married Erika Koike in Las Vegas, canceling it only four days later. On February 16, 2021, Nicolas got married for the fifth time to his fiancée Riko Shibata.