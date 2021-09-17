Nicolas Cage protagonist of a western

Nicolas Cage will be the protagonist of Butcher’s Crossing, western based on a 1960 novel written by John Edward Williams. The film will be directed by the documentary maker Gabe Polsky and produced by Altitude Film Group. Shooting will start in October in the United States.

The plot of Butcher’s Crossing

Polsky co-wrote the script with Liam Satre-Meloy. The story revolves around Will Andrews, a boy who, after ditching Harvard, goes in search of his destiny in the West and joins a team of bison hunters. Leading them is Miller (Cage). Together, they set out on a journey that will put their lives and sanity at risk. Butcher’s Crossing is the name of the Kansas town where Will and Miller meet. The novel is set around 1870.

Gabe Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures will produce together with Will Clarke And Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Nicolas Cage’s Saturn Films.

The director said:

This is an urgent story with timeless themes, a grueling journey that explores the limits of human nature. Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting actors, and having him in this brilliant role will be exciting.

The plot of the novel

“It took just one glance, or nearly so, to contemplate the whole of Butcher’s Crossing. A group of six wooden huts was cut in two by a dirt road and just beyond, on both sides, there were some scattered tents ». Here is the remote village of Kansas where, on a hot day in 1873, Will Andrews, a 20-year-old Bostonian hungry for the wild, arrives. America is changing, the railway will soon undermine the tension towards the unknown that had permeated the continent, leaving only the myth of the border. And yet, the day Will feels his promised land beneath his feet, bison hunting still exists, a portentous, bloody and foundational experience, an archetype of American culture. This is what the boy wants: to forget the busy and elegant streets of Boston and be reborn in a land that welcomes him as an integral part of nature. But in these places far from the east coast and the metropolis, men are woody, exhausted by the expectation of a ransom never obtained and in their eyes they keep all the experience of the world. The hunt, the atrocious massacre of which Will becomes an accomplice, is a moment in which symbologies gather, where the relationship between the human being and nature becomes a grandiose representation, but above all it is a journey that is dramatically different from what the boy he expected, from what he imagined he would find out about himself and his country.

