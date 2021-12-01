Nicolas Cage, ready to see him as the new Dracula?

Nicolas Cage is ready to take on a new role in his multifaceted (and at times delusional) career, and this time he’s a big character: the actor it will in fact be Dracula in a new film produced by Universal. The new film will be titled Renfield and will see as a co-star Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, The Favorite, The Great) in the role of RM Renfield, the character who in novel by Bram Stoker and in his later adaptations he is a man interned in an asylum and disturbed by the evil influence of the vampire king.

This new production will likely be one rewrite of the classic plot of Stoker and will see Renfield obviously younger (Hoult is 31 years old) and in a different guise, but in any case he will explore his sick relationship with Cage’s Dracula. The film will be directed by Chris McKay, recently behind titles like The Tomorrow War and Lego Batman Movie, who will also act as a producer together with Robert Kirkman, cartoonist and writer known for works such as The Walking Dead. Instead, he will write the screenplay Ryan Ridley, who has worked on series such as Ghosted And Rick and Morty and who in turn developed the story from Kirkman’s idea.

For Nicolas Cage it is a return to high-budget films: his latest experience in this sense, the sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance of 2011, had been hailed as a big fiasco and kicked off a string of decidedly minor and independent roles for the actor, often even self-deprecating in films like Army of One or Spider-Man: A new universe, where he had voiced the noir version of Spider-Man. Soon we will see it also in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, due out in spring 2022, in which he plays an actor named Nic Cage who, in addition to struggling to get a role in a major film, acts as an informant for the CIA.