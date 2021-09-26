Nicolas Cage, rise and fall of the star of nineties cinema- Corriere.it

from

At 31, the Oscar for Best Actor for “Away from Las Vegas”, the story of an alcoholic without redemption. A character reminiscent of the star’s recent misadventures

He was one of the youngest actors to win the Oscar in 1995 with “Away from Las Vegas”. A symbolic face of cinema between the eighties and nineties, he starred in about 117 films, among the most famous “Bewitched by the moon”, “Face / Off”, “The wings of freedom”, “Ghost Rider” and the sequel in 2012 It has dissipated everything. Success, talent, money, love. The latest fall into the dust in Las Vegas, where Nicolas Cage, actor and grandson of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, was kicked out like any homeless from Lawry’s The Prime Rib, a luxury steak house on the Stripe, 4.2 miles (6.8 km) of lights, hotel-casinos, theaters and nightclubs crisscrossing the major road in Las Vegas Valley, Nevada. The actor was so drunk that he couldn’t even put the flip flops on his feet that complemented his outfit: black t-shirt and leopard-print trousers.

Cage was escorted out of the club by a nice young lady, while the surveillance cameras filmed mercilessly the screams, insults and threats addressed by the star to the bystanders. "He looked like a homeless man," commented a witness at the scene. Dirty, shabby, drunk lost. A sad parable for an actor with a flamboyant career. Burned perhaps by its own light. After all, he himself had declared: "I will never retire, work is the only thing that helps me to keep myself out of trouble." His latest film is from 2021, «Pig – Rob's Plan», directed by Michael Sarnoski. But evidently it was not enough to prevent him from doing damage, primarily to himself.

A tormented life that of the star, made of excesses and alcohol, went from being one of the actors

highest paid in the world – about 40 million dollars earned a year at the peak of success – to near financial bankruptcy for having squandered a large part of his fortune not only by collecting cars (including over 50 rarities, such as a Lamborghini once owned of the Shah of Iran and a 1955 Jaguar D-Type), private jets, yachts, jewelry, real estate and works of art, status symbols of the ultra-rich around the planet, but also a collection of comics worth multi-million euro, and a zoo of animals including a shark, a crocodile and a number of purebred dogs served by a series of butlers hired especially for them. The actor also owned a pet octopus he bought for $ 150,000, and a pair of albino cobras, Moby and Sheba, worth a quarter of a million dollars.

Celebrate the “Gatsby” parties organized in its various residences for Hollywood friends. Party that billionaire Hugh Hefner, one who for five decades woke up in his huge mansion surrounded by skinny “bunnies”, called “stuff of legend.” Without forgetting donations and fundraisers for which “Forbes” put him on the list of the most generous actors in the world. Even in love Cage was not lucky: five marriages (from which he had two children) went down one after another.

The latest companion of the star in order of time is at the age of 57 he met for the first time Riko Shibata, 26, met in Japan in 2020. They got married in an intimate ceremony on February 16 this year at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Cage’s first wife was Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette, who was married in 1995 before the couple separated in 2001. The actor remarried in 2002 to Lise Marie Presley, from whom he separated three months later. divorce was finalized in 2004). Cage’s longest marriage to date was to Alice Kim, a former waitress she met in 2004 in a restaurant where she worked when she was only 19: despite the 20-year age difference, the couple got married for two months. later and on 3 October 2005 he had a son, Kal-El, by the birth name of Superman (Cage is also Weston’s father, born in 1990 from his relationship with Christina Fulton). The shortest, with Erika Koike, lasted four days.