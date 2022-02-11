Nicolas Cage risked dying … from a horse named Rain Man

On his birthday we find a new, bizarre anecdote about the multifaceted Nicolas Cagetold by himself to The Hollywood Reporter at the annual Actor Roundtablewhich also starred Andrew Garfield, Simon Rex, Jonathan Majors and Peter Dinklage.

Majors, speaking of his experience on the set of The Harder They Fall, talked about his horse Cinco, prompting Cage to recount an unpleasant experience on the set of the western Butcher’s Crossing.

Well, at least you had a docile horse. The one I had in Butcher’s Crossing, which was called Rain Man, wanted to kill me. He kept trying to throw me off my back and hit my head on the ceilings, and when I got out and tried to be nice to him, he wanted to butt me. It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had good experiences with animals. And I’ve always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me.

I’m glad I got out of it alive. (…) As you can imagine, I now have Rain Man PTSD.

The wild Rain Man then becomes the nerve center of the conversation between Majors (who claims he probably met him, but was more docile with him) and Garfield, who presses Nic to continue with new anecdotes … Butcher’s Crossing is currently in post -production and doesn’t have a release date yet, but we can’t wait to see it after this story!

Read also:



