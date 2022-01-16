“It was in Blackfoot Country. Rain Man was always trying to unsaddle me, at which I would go down and try to ingratiate myself with him, but he would hit me with the head! It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had great experiences with animals. I’ve always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me. I’m happy to get out of it alive, ”he added. The actor later said that he still managed to complete his scenes with the animal, but was traumatized.

“Before the last shoot I said: ‘Gave (Polsky, the director of the film, ed) I will not get on the horse again’. But then a Native American says to me, ‘Oh, Nic doesn’t want to ride a horse anymore. Then we’ll ride it. ‘ And I: ‘Ok, okay, I do’. So I got on my horse and he started trying to unseat me, ”he said. “As you can see, I have PTSD. I have not yet been able to overcome what has happened to me ”, he then concluded.

msn.com