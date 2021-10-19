Nicolas Cage sports an incredible look on the set of the western Butcher’s Crossing

Nicolas Cage sports a truly wild look in the first photo from the set of the western Butcher’s Crossing, in production in Montana.

Nicolas Cage he is currently in Montana, on the set of Gabe Polsky’s western Butcher’s Crossing, and right from the set comes a photo that reveals theamazing look of the actor.

The photo released by Deadline shows Nicolas Cage in a bald version with a scar on his face, posing in a forest wearing a buffalo fur coat. In the film, Cage plays a buffalo hunter named Miller.

Butcher’s Crossing, written and directed by Gabe Polsky, is based on the John Williams novel published in 1960. The story is about a young Harvard student named William Andrews, marginalized by his classmates who, inspired by the writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson, decides to rejoin with nature. The young man seeks his destiny in the West by joining a team of buffalo hunters led by Miller. Together, they embark on a perilous journey risking their lives and sanity. The title refers to the small town in Kansas where the two protagonists met in 1870.

