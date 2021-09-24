Nicolas Cage star of the action thriller The Retirement Plan

Nicolas Cage will be one of the protagonists of the film The Retirement Plan, an action thriller shooting in the Cayman Islands.

Tim J. Brown was involved as a writer and director of the feature film and work on the set has already begun.

The Retirement Plan film will tell the story of a woman named Ashley, played by Ashley Greene, who, together with her daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell), becomes involved in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk. The only person who could help her is her father Matt (Nicolas Cage), with whom she no longer has relations and who lives in the Cayman Islands after retiring. Crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his right-hand man Bobo (Ron Perlman) manage to find Ashley and Sarah. The woman also discovers that her father has a secret past about which she knew nothing. Also in the cast are Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, Ernie Hudson, Rick Fox and Lynn Whitfield.

Nicolas Cage recently starred in Willy’s Wonderland as a man who agrees to work in an amusement park ahead of its reopening and then takes care of the housekeeping. However, the situation takes a dark turn when he finds himself fighting for his own survival after being trapped in the structure, populated by demonic creatures.