News

Nicolas Cage suspects that James Franco has “stolen” an idea for Green Lantern from him

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

According to Nicolas Cage, in Spring Breakers James Franco would have imitated the construction of the villain that Cage would have wanted to play in Green Lantern

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Seth Rogen revealed a suspicion of Nicolas Cage about James Franco and Spring Breakers. According to the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars, Franco would have stolen his idea of ​​playing the villain of green Lantern as if he were a Bahamian.

James Franco between Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens on the set of Spring Breakers

James Franco between Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens on the set of Spring Breakers

Seth Rogen revealed that he chatted with Evan Goldberg and Nicolas Cage during the making of Green Lantern. Rogen revealed: “Nicolas Cage was supposed to play a Russian underworld boss and he wanted to bring on stage a character with no hair, with a tattooed head, red lips and an Edward G Robinson-style voice. Plus, Cage’s will was to talk to a Caribbean accent and also shoot a scene based on a sort of voodoo ritual “. Rogen’s tale went on and focused on another aspect: “Nicolas Cage didn’t get the part and he suspected James Franco had stolen his idea to build his character in Spring Breakers.”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Nicolas Cage in a sequence of The Mystery of the Templars

Nicolas Cage in a sequence of The Mystery of the Templars

Whether that’s true or not, in fact, the character James Franco brought to the scene in Spring Breakers looks a lot like the villain Nicolas Cage wanted to play in Green Lantern. In 2011, the role of antagonist in the film directed by Michel Gondry would have gone to Christoph Waltz and the film would have taken a decidedly different direction than expected, turning into a sort of cult for some viewers.

Nicolas Cage is known for his roles in such films as Rusty the Savage, Birdy: Wings of Freedom, Bewitched by the Moon, Las Vegas Gone, The Rock, Beyond Life and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. In recent years, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, on the other hand, has decided to change his path and devote himself to the interpretation of blatantly B-series projects.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
921
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
848
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
805
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
800
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
793
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
791
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
776
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top