Nicolas Cage suspects that James Franco has “stolen” an idea for Green Lantern from him

According to Nicolas Cage, in Spring Breakers James Franco would have imitated the construction of the villain that Cage would have wanted to play in Green Lantern

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Seth Rogen revealed a suspicion of Nicolas Cage about James Franco and Spring Breakers. According to the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars, Franco would have stolen his idea of ​​playing the villain of green Lantern as if he were a Bahamian.

James Franco between Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens on the set of Spring Breakers

Seth Rogen revealed that he chatted with Evan Goldberg and Nicolas Cage during the making of Green Lantern. Rogen revealed: “Nicolas Cage was supposed to play a Russian underworld boss and he wanted to bring on stage a character with no hair, with a tattooed head, red lips and an Edward G Robinson-style voice. Plus, Cage’s will was to talk to a Caribbean accent and also shoot a scene based on a sort of voodoo ritual “. Rogen’s tale went on and focused on another aspect: “Nicolas Cage didn’t get the part and he suspected James Franco had stolen his idea to build his character in Spring Breakers.”.

Nicolas Cage in a sequence of The Mystery of the Templars

Whether that’s true or not, in fact, the character James Franco brought to the scene in Spring Breakers looks a lot like the villain Nicolas Cage wanted to play in Green Lantern. In 2011, the role of antagonist in the film directed by Michel Gondry would have gone to Christoph Waltz and the film would have taken a decidedly different direction than expected, turning into a sort of cult for some viewers.

Nicolas Cage is known for his roles in such films as Rusty the Savage, Birdy: Wings of Freedom, Bewitched by the Moon, Las Vegas Gone, The Rock, Beyond Life and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. In recent years, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, on the other hand, has decided to change his path and devote himself to the interpretation of blatantly B-series projects.