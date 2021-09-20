Nicolas Cage takes a break, but assures: “I’m not leaving Hollywood”

Nicolas Cage

The 57-year-old actor will pull the plug for a while to return to the set in top form.

Acting for Nicolas Cage is a mantra.

That’s why he will never leave Hollywood, as he assures in an interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote his new film “Prisoners of the Ghostland”, directed by Sion Sono.

“No, no, no. Ninth. It can’t happen. Doing what I do in the cinema has been like a guardian angel to me, and I need it. I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and cinema has given me all this. So, I will never retire. At what point are we now, 117 films? », He ironically traced a parallelism with the big names of vintage cinema.

“The funny thing is, when people say to me, ‘You work too much,’ I say, ‘I like to work, and it’s healthy.’ I’m happy when I work and, by the way, guys like (James) Cagney and (Humphrey) Bogart have made hundreds of movies. The (comedian) Jerry Lewis was one of my friends and once at dinner together he asked me, “How many films are you running?” I replied: “About 100, how many do you have?” “I’m 40. So you’re twice as old as me?” And I said, “Well, I didn’t know, Jerry.”

Nicolas is currently working on post-production on “The Retirement Plan” and “The Old Way”, and is about to start filming “Butcher’s Crossing”.

Covermedia