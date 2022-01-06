Nicolas Cage talks about his delusional relationship with a horse

The oddities of Nicolas Cage now perhaps they no longer surprise, yet the actor always finds a way to amuse his fans with bizarre and eccentric stories that regularly delight his admirers.

The star’s latest statements refer in particular to Cage’s relationship, quite surreal and delusional, with a horse, who on the set of a freshly made film would even try to kill him.

«My horse in Butcher’s Crossing, called Rain Man, he wanted to kill mei… It was in Blackfoot Country – says Cage – Rain Man was always trying to unseat me, so I would get out and try to ingratiate myself with him, but he would hit me with the head! It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had great experiences with animals and great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me. I’m glad I got out of it I live“.

The American actor continues: «Before the last shoot I said: ‘Gave (Polsky, director of the film), I will not get on the horse again.’ But then a Native American says, “Oh, Nic doesn’t want to ride a horse anymore. Then we will ride it ”. And I: “Ok, okay, I’ll do it.” So I get on my horse and he tries again to unseat me. So I say: “Ok, this was my last take. You’ll have to shoot it like a stunt “. I will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder because of Rain Man “.

Cage’s statements came during the annual roundtable organized by The Hollywood Reporter, which was also attended by Andrew Garfield, Simon Rex, Jonathan Majors and Peter Dinklage. Cage, who recently made a name for himself in his homeland for his acclaimed performance in Pig, in the same context he revealed that he had prayed to his uncle Francis Ford Coppola to hire him ne The Godfather – Part III for the role of Vincent Corleone, however, finally assigned, as is known, to Andy Garcia.

