Nicolas Cage tells how Elon Musk ruined his plans

The actor Nicolas Cage he doesn’t have the best appreciation for the tech tycoon Elon Musksince in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live he commented that he had to frustrate his dream of building a movie studio in the city of Las Vegas because of the owner of Tesla.

According to Variety, the well-known protagonist of Contracara had ready financing for 80 million dollars for his project, but the arrival of the new Twitter shareholder ruined his plans.

This is because the people of the “Always Awake” city preferred to invest in Elon Musk’s projects, despite the fact that he related why he decided on that place.

“Vegas has been good to me, really. It is both a small town and a big city. It is probably one of the most unique locations. If you want to go to the Strip and participate you can do it. If you want to just go with the locals and go to the popular restaurants, you can,” Cage said.

Moreover, the actor accused that Tesla is consuming all the water in the city of Las Vegas.

“I tried to get a movie studio built there and then Elon Musk came along, and all the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million — they put into the Tesla corporation, which then ironically drained all the water out of the town. But I almost got it, I almost got a movie studio,” he added.

