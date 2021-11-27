Nicolas Cage: Ten things you don’t know about the actor

Nicolas Cage he is one of those actors who have now entered the collective imagination of people. He inspires sympathy, he is forgiven when he makes some films that may not be beautiful at all, but one cannot help but love him.

The American actor is responsible for having managed to create a career completely with his own hands, without giving in to favoritism or recommendations just because he is a relative of the Coppola family.

Here, then, are ten things you didn’t know about Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage: his filmography

1. Nicolas Cage: movies and career. Although Nicolas Cage’s first film is Out of mind (1982), the film is actually considered as his debut in the world of cinema Rusty the savage, in which it has an important role. Later, the actor participates in Birdy – The wings of freedom (1984), Bewitched by the moon (1987) and Wild Heart (1990). By the nineties, Cage starred in films such as It can happen to you too (1994), Away from Las Vegas (1995), The Rock (1996), With Air (1997), Face / Off – Two faces of a killer (1997), City of Angels – The city of angels (1998) and Beyond life (1998), to continue, in the 2000s, to work in films such as The Family Man (2000), The orchid thief (2002), The genius of the scam (2003), The Mystery of the Templars – National Treasure (2004), The chosen one (2006), World Trade Center (2006), Ghost Rider (2007), Next (2007), Signals from the future (2009) and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010). Among his latest films are mentioned Kick-Ass (2010), Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance (2011), Trespass (2011), Drive Angry (2011), Joe (2013), Outcast – The last Templar (2014), USS Indianapolis (2016), Snowden (2016), Me, God and Bin Laden (2016), 2030 – Escape to the future (2017) and 211 – Robbery in progress (2018), Mandy (2018), The color that came from space(2019) and Pig (2021).

2. Nicolas Cage won an Oscar. Despite what you think, Nicolas Cage is an award-winning and multiple-nominated actor. Over the course of his career, the actor was nominated for two Academy Awards in the category of Best Leading Actor, managing to win the coveted 1996 award for the film Away from Las Vegas (only to be re-nominated in 2003 for The orchid thief). But he also received four Golden Globe nominations (Bewitched by the moon, I play his wife in Las Vegas, The orchid thief), winning in 1996 always for Away from Las Vegas. Yet, even it has received many positive nominations, it has received as many at the Razzie Awards, amassing seven.

Nicolas Cage in Kick-Ass

3. Nicolas Cage starred in a superhero movie. In 2010, it was released in American cinemas Kick-Ass (in Italy it came out about a year later, due to some controversies), the film adaptation of the homonymous comic created by Mark Millar. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, and produced by his production company, the Marv Films, for this film Nicolas Cage was chosen to play the role of Damon Macready/Big Daddy, father of Hit Girl. Yet, Cage was not considered immediately: just think that, for this role, the names of Daniel Craig and of Mark Wahlberg.

4. Nicolas Cage was inspired by Adam West’s Batman. The American actor modeled Big Daddy’s speech by modeling Adam West’s Batman. According to Matthew Vaughn, Cage started talking like this the first time he tried on the costume. The director was delighted that Cage continued to perform this performance in the film, citing his irritation with the hoarse voice used by Christian Bale for The Dark Knight (2008).

Cage Nicolas: family, wives and children

5. Nicolas Cage is a member of the Coppola family. Nicolas Cage is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola and is, therefore, a cousin of Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman And Robert Carmine. However, to avoid being immediately approached by his uncle and not to have favoritism, since he wanted to become an actor, Nicolas decided to be called by the stage name with which we all know him today, instead of using his real name, that is Nicolas Kim Coppola.

6. Nicolas Cage has been married several times. Nicolas Cage’s private life has always been quite eventful: the actor, in fact, married three times and divorced three times. In 1995 he married Patricia Arquette, divorcing in 2000, then marrying Lisa Marie Presley (daughter of Elvis and of Priscilla Presley) in 2002 and divorced again in 2004 (even if they broke up just a month and a half after their wedding). The third marriage took place in 2004, marrying Alice Kim, an Asian waitress, from whom he separated in 2016. The actor also had two children: Weston Cage, born in 1990 from a relationship with model Christina Fulton, e Kal-el Cage, born in 2005 and had with his third wife.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

7. Had a very short marriage. Now with three divorces behind him, the actor in 2019 impulsively decided to marry a fourth time with a makeup artist named Erika Koike. Their union, however, lasted very little, since only four days after the wedding Cage asked for the cancellation of these. The reason for this decision is not known, but evidently the two spouses did not know each other as well as they thought and this led to rapid disputes. Then, in February 2021, Cage got married a fifth time with Riko Shibata, with whom he currently appears to be still together.

Nicolas Cage and the memes

8. It is also known thanks to memes. Over the last few years Cage has become a real internet phenomenon thanks to numerous memes portraying him, most of which are taken from scenes from his films. The most famous are taken from films Vampire stress And With Air, images where Cage is portrayed with expressions that seem funny and adaptable to every possible situation. The endless amount of versions of these memes has led the actor to gain great popularity even among the younger generations.

Nicolas Cage: age and height of the actor

9. Nicolas Cage is large in stature. Nicolas Cage, born on January 7, 1964, is anything but small: his height of 183 centimeters makes him one of the tallest actors in the star system, but this has not precluded his career, proving that he has the talent he possesses. .

Nicolas Cage, today

10. Nicolas Cage is by no means a good saver. It seems that Nicolas Cage, over the course of his life, has risked going bankrupt several times and the reasons are quite clear: he is unable to keep his wallet closed. He is said to have squandered about $ 150 million on special and expensive purchases, including: a pyramid-shaped tombstone (about 3 months high), a collection of exotic animals (two albino cobras and a domestic octopus, not forgetting a shark and a crocodile), a dinosaur skull and a Lamborghini Miura that had belonged to the Shah of Persia. However, to restore his assets (affected by various debts and, apparently, by the habit of gambling), Cage continues to accept any role offered to him, as long as it is paid in a consistent manner.

Sources: IMDb, biography