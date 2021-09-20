Nicolas Cage, the 10 best movies of the Pay the Ghost star according to critics

Back tonight on Italian TV with the horror Pay the Ghost, Nicolas Cage is a decidedly controversial actor and is often criticized for his career choices and his somewhat monotonous expression. However, the actor took part in numerous films acclaimed by audiences and critics.

As demonstrated by the top 10 of the world’s most used review aggregators, namely Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, Francis Ford Coppola’s grandson can boast important roles in acclaimed films such as Spike Jonze’s The Orchid Thief, Arizona Junior of the Coen brothers, Beyond the life of Martin Scorsese, Without to forget Red Rock West, Face / Off by John Woo and the more recent Mandy and Richard Stanley’s The Color from Space.

Here are the complete rankings:

Rotten Tomatoes

Loading... Advertisements

Red Rock West (95%) Bewitched by the moon (94%) Face / Off – Two faces of a killer (92%) The Orchid Thief (91%) Arizona Junior (91%) Away from Las Vegas (90%) Mandy (90%) Bad Lieutenant – Last Call to New Orleans (86%) Color from outer space (86%) Joe (86%)

Metacritic

The orchid thief (83) Bewitched by the moon (83) Away from Las Vegas (82) Face / Off – Two faces of a killer (82) Mandy (81) Red Rock West (79) Peggy Sue got married (74) Joe (74) Birdy – The wings of freedom (71) Beyond Life (70)

Do you agree with the choices of the critics? Let us know in the comments below. For more information, we leave you to the next projects by Nicolas Cage in the cinema and on TV.