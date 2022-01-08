Nicolas Cage: the actor who lived two lives was born today

IT HAPPENED TODAY – Happy birthday Nicolas Cage: today, January 7 he turns 58. We would very much like to pay homage to the birth of this star by remembering only her successes, but we think it is right to mention her defeats as well.

His life in the spotlight feels like that of an unfortunate hero from a western movie. Such a fast, handsome, ice-eyed gunslinger: one who has burned the youth in this strange world. When his strength waned, his gun jammed and he fell into the dust. It’s really him, Nicolas Cage.

He lived the first years of his career choosing the right scripts, directed by great directors and flanked by amazing colleagues. Then human frailty came out. Acting has become a necessity, it has no longer been a pleasure. He has spent the last few years accepting discounted parts in mundane films. Shabby scripts that clung to his name to survive at the box office. On his birthday, we analyze two films that made him Nicolas Cage and two others in which he tried to destroy his image.

NICOLAS CAGE IN CITY OF ANGELS

A generation of kids fell in love with this movie, they thought that the city of angels it could be Monfalcone or Barletta. After leaving the room, many of them looked around trying to scrutinize a man in a dark raincoat. Nicolas was young, attractive, convincing as that sad angel.

An enveloping plot filmed cleverly by the director Brad Silberling who chose Nicolas Cage e Meg Ryan as protagonists. Let’s say he wanted to play it safe, he wanted to be sure that those two would make entire teams of teenagers dream.

This film is based on hope, on strength of love, about despair and the extraordinary power of the word. Nicolas Cage demonstrates all his interpretative qualities, he takes care of his woman as if they were inside the same tear. He manages the sunsets of the film without pretending, whoever sees him acting feels him really close, palpable real.

A film also helped by one extraordinary soundtrack, which helps during the close-ups of the two protagonists. U2, Jimi Hendrix, Peter Gabriel, Eric Clapton and the single Iris from the Goo Goo Dolls. In these romantic ballads, the sometimes bewildered face of the angel Seth fills the screen.

RED ROCK WEST

Film by John Dahl in 1992 in which Nicolas Cage paves the way for a whole series of actors who have come after him. A script with few lines and a lot of intensity, a bit like those that years later were proposed for example to Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Chris Evans.

Michael, an unemployed wandering around the United States in his car looking for a job. Nobody wants to hire him because limps due to a bad wound when he was a marine. He accidentally arrives in a small Wyoming town where a bar owner mistakes him for a hitman who was waiting.

Michael needs money and pretends to be that criminal. The bartender pays him to kill his wife, but the lonely, silent guy never will. On the contrary. Between the two will be born a crazy love that will lead to a breathless escape.

Cage’s skill is evident in showing multiple faces of the same man. Necessity, need, failure, revenge, love. In the film it also shows all its own athletic skills useful for shooting an action movie full of chases, fights, jumps from a barn to a roof of a saloon.

NICOLAS CAGE, THE BAD LIEUTENANT

As early as the early 2000s, Nicolas Cage began to alternate good films, a films of dubious value. He began to accept roles thinking only of his wallet and the vicious life he had decided to undertake. THE problems with alcohol they were already evident and he began to think that he had nothing to lose.

This film, in our opinion poor, from 2009 shot by Wemer Herzog is a kind of unsuccessful remake of the The bad lieutenant by Abel Ferrara. The latter when he saw this remake in the room said:

I hope those people die in hell. I hope they are all in the same tram and it explodes.

This confirms that it is not a masterpiece and that Nicolas Cage does not appear to be the one of the best days. His interpretation leaves something to be desired. He shows only one face a little dull and the signs of the vices are already evident on his tired face.

The plot is about the period following Hurricane Katrina, the devastating effects suffered in New Orleans. The only moments in which Cage is credible are when he takes drugs, when as a policeman he realizes that he is no longer an example for anyone. There is a scene where she is in a pharmacy and, with the typical arrogance of a drug addict, yells at the pharmacist asking for antidepressant pills to be taken along with crack.

NICOLAS CAGE: BANGKOK DANGEROUS

It is sad to see, in films like this, the 1996 Academy Award for Away from Las Vegas. This kind of film is suitable for Jean-Claude Van Damme or Jackie Chan. Someone like Cage shouldn’t even read certain scripts and focus on something that definitively consecrates him where he deserves.

What to say about this incommentable action movie? It is from 2008, directed by Pang brothers and it even came out in Italy in 2010. Unfortunately, our customs were too lax when they brought these 99 minutes of Thai footage into our country. Nicolas Cage plays a loner professional killer hired to kill four people.

The sadness of this predictable mission made up of chain killings is part of the great family of stories already written. Cage enters this heated soup without ever being able to stand out in a role too flat to be true.

Of course there is also one love story in the background and seeing Cage kissing Chinese colleague Charlie Young doesn’t make the viewer raise their hands in the air. Personally, I thought about when I saw him in love and convincing with Tèa Leoni, his wife in The family man. Two ways of telling about love as far away as Uranus from Earth.

I wondered how an actor of his fame could at some point in life find himself forced to accept a ridiculous script like that of Bangkok Dangerous. Just for the title of the film, if it was completely in itself, he would have to give up. At some point it has lost his energy and started getting hurt.

LAST YEAR

During this last year many have talked about him citing only his addiction to the bottle. A video went viral in which Cage, completely drunk, can’t get up from a sofa in the lobby of a large hotel. He’s done, he’s wearing just a crumpled t-shirt, a pair of leopard-print pants, barefoot.

Some kids having fun film him, make fun of him. The hotel staff provides him with slippers that he has a hard time fitting. Then, while those present are watching him amidst incredulity and pain, two men help him to stand up and staggering to the exit of the room.

Unfortunately, this episode is not isolated. The actor, like many other inhabitants of this planet, fails to destroy his demons. Apparently this addiction took place considerably aggravated after the death of the mother, the former dancer Joy Vogelsang, which took place on June 20, 2021.

For us he is still the generous prisoner of With Air, the romantic and unlikely head of the family Mc.Dunnough in Arizona Junior, sweetheart Sailor Ripley in Wild Heart. For us he is still that embarrassed young man directed at only nineteen by Francis Ford Coppola in Rusty the savage.

Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood star. He has worked with all the greatest directors and has supported American and world acting legends. The best wish we can wish for this Hollywood star is to have sincere friends. Maybe Oliver Stone whom we told you about in a previous article, who directed it in 2006 in World Trade Center and today it could offer him a new dramatic opportunity.

In any case, happy birthday Nicolas!

