Nicolas Cage, the star of Ghost Rider in the cast of The Retirement Plan with Ron Perlman

Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman will star in The Retirement Plan, a film directed by Tim J. Brown that will begin production this week in the Cayman Islands. Cage and Perlman are just the last two stars to join the project, formalizing their participation in the last hours before the first take.

The Retirement Plan tells the story of Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell), who become involved in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk. They turn to the only person who can help them, their father Matt (Nicolas Cage) who has moved away from his family and is enjoying his retirement in the Cayman Islands. However, they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earl Haley) and Lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman).

While the trio gets caught up in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley discovers that her father had a secret past he knew nothing about and that there is more to him than meets the eye. Nicolas Cage said acting keeps him out of trouble, so here he is embracing a new project.

Producer William G. Santor said:“The global reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn, as well as the talented newcomer Thalia, are perfect for this exciting action film. have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy and a Rorschach in the same movie together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check! “.

The cast consists of Ashley Greene, Ernie Hudson, Jackie Earl Haley, Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, Rick Fox and Lynn Whitfield.

