Nicolas Cage, there’s a quote from him on the Prisoners of the Ghostland poster: and it’s hilarious!

After the first official trailer of Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new film directed by the Japanese master Sion I am and played by the superstar Nicolas Cage, a poster arrives that advertises the film through a phrase of the same actor.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the splendid new poster of Prisoners of the Ghostland Below is a quote by Nicolas Cage, which defines the work of Sion Sono as “the wildest movie I’ve ever made“. And if Nicolas Cage says so, it’s probably to be believed.

Recall that the film is set in the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, and follows a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) who is released from prison by the wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted grandson Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has disappeared. The governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for the recovery of the girl, and the protagonist, dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, sets out on a journey in search of the young woman in the hope of also finding his way to her. own redemption.

Nicolas Cage recently summarized the work of Sion Sono, the first in English for the legendary Japanese director, stating: “In this movie I wear a tight black leather suit with grenades attached to different parts of the body, and if I don’t save the governor’s daughter from this state line where they are all ghosts and I don’t bring her back, then they will blow me up.“.

For other insights also look at the first photos of Prisoners of the Ghostland.