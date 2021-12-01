News

Nicolas Cage to be Dracula in ‘Renfield’

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

According to ‘Hollywood Reporter’, Nicolas Cage has signed a new contract that will see him engaged in the production of Renfield, Universal Pictures’ next monster movie.

At the direction of the film we find the name of Chris McKay, also known for The Tomorrow War And The LEGO Batman Movie, while the screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley of Rick and Morty and based on a draft of Robert Kirkman, co-creator of The Walking Dead And Invincible.

Chris McKay And Robert Kirkman they are therefore engaged in production and are supported by Bryan Furst And Sean Furst. As for the executive production, we find the name of Samantha Nisenboim.

About the cast list, here is the name of Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

SEE ALSO

ACTORS

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Become the first movie star in space – NRK Urix

October 5, 2021

TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

September 27, 2021

Bitcoin forecasts: prices bound for new records?

October 13, 2021

Golem releases an ETH mining app for PCs and laptops

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button