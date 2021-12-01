Nicolas Cage to be Dracula in ‘Renfield’

According to ‘Hollywood Reporter’, Nicolas Cage has signed a new contract that will see him engaged in the production of Renfield, Universal Pictures’ next monster movie.

At the direction of the film we find the name of Chris McKay, also known for The Tomorrow War And The LEGO Batman Movie, while the screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley of Rick and Morty and based on a draft of Robert Kirkman, co-creator of The Walking Dead And Invincible.

Chris McKay And Robert Kirkman they are therefore engaged in production and are supported by Bryan Furst And Sean Furst. As for the executive production, we find the name of Samantha Nisenboim.

About the cast list, here is the name of Nicolas Cage in the lead role.