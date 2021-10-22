Nicolas Cage unrecognizable in the photo of the film Butcher’s Crossing

Clean-shaven hair, unkempt beard and animal fur to protect against frost. It looks like this Nicolas Cage in the first images of Butcher’s Crossing, his next project: an adaptation of John Williams’ novel of the same name. The photos have circulated in recent days on social networks and portray the chameleon actor with this new and wild look. The film is a western set in the nineteenth century in the rugged territories of the West, where the pioneers pushed themselves to conquer new lands.

Nicolas Cage today: bison hunter in the West

Butcher’s Crossing is the name of a remote, dusty and miserable village of wooden shacks in the Kansas where, in 1873comes Will Andrews, a 23-year-old Bostonian Harvard student and the son of a pastor. Will no longer wants to know about books: he stops studying and plunges into the Great West in search of himself and a deeper contact with nature.





On his way the boy meets Miller (the character of Nicolas Cage), an expert bison hunter who convinces him to go with him on an expedition to the Rocky Mountains. The hunt, the discovery of the mechanisms that regulate the leather market and the atrocious massacre of which Will becomes an accomplice, will be the background to an atrocious struggle for survival.

Published in Italy by Fazi, Butcher’s Crossing is the second novel by John Williams, published for the first time in 1960. Among the most successful books of the writer are remembered above all Augustus. The Emperor’s Romance (National Book Award winner) e Stoner, written in 1965 and also published by Fazi in 2012.

Butcher’s Crossing, film on the set: directed by Gabe Polsky

The film is directed by Gabe Polsky, the manufacturer of Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans by Werner Herzog (always starring Cage) and the first season of the series Genius, the one about Albert Einstein. Polsky is famous for directing two sports history documentaries on the Soviet ice hockey team, Red Penguins (dedicated to the joint venture with the Pittsburgh team after the end of the USSR) e Red Army, the portrait of one of the greatest hockey champions ever: Slava Fetisov.

The screenplay for the adaptation is written by Polsky with Liam Satre-Meloy. The production is of Phiphen Pictures, an independent company recently founded by Molly Conners in New Jersey and led by CEO Jane Oster Sinisi. No other information about the cast of the film was leaked: judging by this first image, released by Deadline magazine and bounced immediately on social media, will be yet another challenge in Cage’s career.