Nicolas Cage wanted to get Rust’s weapons officer fired two months before Halyna Hutchins’ death

Nicolas Cage also had problems on the set of the western The Old Way with the gunwoman who allegedly handed a loaded gun to Alec Baldwin, gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Just two months before Rust’s director of photography died, Halyna Hutchins, also Nicolas Cage had had problems with the weapons officer of the film, the very young Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, so much to ask for her removal from the set of the western The Old Way.

According to The Wrap, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would have been “subject of numerous complaints” on the set of The Old Way, with Nicolas Cage. The same star, enraged, would have demanded his removal from production after Gutierrez-Reed fired a pistol near the cast and crew without warning. Stu Brumbaugh, a crew member, told The Wrap it was the second time in three days that this had happened and revealed that Nicolas Cage left the set in anger after shouting: “Warn you first, you just blew my fucking eardrums!”

Brumbaugh added: “I said to the assistant director, ‘You have to fire her.’ After the second time I was angry. We were going too fast. She was in her first job.”.

Jensen Ackles remembers Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins: “We will miss him terribly”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is not the only member of the Rust crew, the Alec Baldwin-starring film interrupted after the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins due to a firearm loaded with a real bullet, whose working past is subject of dispute. Assistant director Dave Halls was also fired from producing another film, Freedom’s Path, after an incident in which a rifle “fired unexpectedly”, injuring a microphone operator. According to the investigation, it was Halls who unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, after taking it from a trolley with three guns that Hanna Gutierrez-Reed had prepared.


