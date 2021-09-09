Nicolas Cage, what is his acting style called and how it works

Recently returned to theaters with Pig, a new revenge-thriller coming soon also in Italy, Nicolas Cage he is one of the most loved and at the same time hated actors on the Hollywood scene, due to his ability to go from acclaimed masterpieces by audiences and critics to films of dubious quality.

The actor, grandson of the great Francis Ford Coppola, in the course of his career has caused a lot of discussion also for his very particular approach to acting, an excessive way that we could define ‘overacting’ but to which Cage himself has given a specific name: ‘Nouveau Shamanic’.

As revealed by the star in an old interview with the LA Times, the idea comes from a Professor Brian Bates’ book titled ‘The Way of Actor’ according to which thousands of years ago medicine men and tribal shamans were real actors. “They put into action any problem of the villagers, trying to find the answers or go to another dimension that was really just the imagination, and trying to find something that reflects the concerns of the group,” he explained.

Loading... Advertisements

Another great source of inspiration for his acting style was the Kabuki, the type of theatrical performance born in Japan at the beginning of the 17th century. “Kabuki for me was a real source of inspiration, a way to bring out everything I had inside as an actor”, Cage had declared. “Together with the nouveau shamanic, it helped me to avoid giving the impression that I was pretending or lying. I read a book by Bates in which he claimed that the actors were like old shamans. I simply made this concept my own. ‘I have updated, hence the term nouveau “.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage is ready to debut in the western genre.